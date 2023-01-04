ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was reportedly stolen between the dates of December 3-5.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle to be a Chevy 2500 or 3500 and state that the vehicle would have damage to the driver’s side and front.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. If you’d like to remain anonymous, please contact Dunn County Crime Stoppers on the P3 app.

No other information was provided at this time.