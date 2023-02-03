VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer farm on Friday.

Officials say that of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for CWD.

The original quarantine was after a three-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive, in which no live animals or whole carcasses were allowed to leave the property.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the Vernon County deer farm, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.

According to the release, the farm owner will receive protection against a loss or other financial burden for the depopulated animals.

The farm will also not be allowed to hold deer for five years, and during that period, officials say, it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.