RED CEDAR, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a structure fire in Western Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

In a release, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a reported structure fire was called in at 2:24 p.m. on the N5700 block of CTY TK E in the Town of Red Cedar.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the call and stated that they saw heavy smoke and flames upon arriving on the scene.

While working to put out the fire, firefighters located 74-year-old Jerome Gassert inside the home. Gassert was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation is underway.

No other details have been provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.