Weyauwega fire crews help carry severely injured motorcyclist to safety

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist was found in a field with severe head injuries after getting into an accident on Saturday morning in the Town of Weyauwega.

According to the Weyauwega Area Fire Department, at around 2:41 a.m., crews responded to Highway 10 near the intersection of county road U for reports of a motorcycle accident involving a deer.

Upon arrival, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department officers, report the driver of the motorcycle was

unable to be located. A search mission for the missing driver was launched and involved the deployment of a drone which used a thermal imaging camera to detect heat signatures in the area.

Officials say after about 20 minutes of searching, the driver was found with severe head injuries near some large round hay bales in an adjacent field. Fire crews say banded together and carried the victim to the highway where an ambulance was waiting to take the driver to a local hospital.