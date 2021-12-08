Weyauwega-Fremont School District closes after threat made to high school

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools in the Weyauwega-Fremont School District are closed Wednesday after a threat was made to the high school.

According to the Weyauwega Police Department, a threat was made to the high school, and are working with the school district on the investigation. Authorities say they have a juvenile in custody.

The closure of the Weyauwega-Fremont School District is reportedly related to the threat. Officials thought this was the best course of action.

There reportedly will be a meeting between police and school officials this morning.

There was no information on what type of threat was made, but a press release is expected later this morning.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.