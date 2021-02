(WFRV) - Temperatures are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. Over 40 degree temperatures were reached on Tuesday. The continued warmth will cause the snow and ice to thaw out in our area.

11 inches is the amount of snow Green Bay had to start off the week. With the warmer temperatures expected, significant snow melt will happen across the region. Using an approximate 10:1 snow to liquid ratio, many spots can expect over an inch of water from this snow melt.