WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Susan Kempf is busy closing the books on the year at Spectrum Insurance on Main St. But at the top of her agenda, and apparent on her window, is support for the Gonzalez family.

“As a parent, it really struck me at how difficult it would be to go through this time,” she said. “Have compassion, it’s a rough situation for everybody involved. And that whatever happened, there’s always somebody to support you.”

That is the message that she hopes that everyone takes away when they see the printed out heart that is displayed on her window. The Gonzalez family lost four of their children in a head-on car crash nearly two weeks ago, allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

Most of all, Kempf hopes that her heart, and the dozens of others displayed on the windows in Weyauwega, are able to give support to the family if they happen to see them.

“Just as support for the family, just to let them know that they’re not alone in all of this,” she said.

Daysi Patino closes up shop for the night at Weyauwega Star Dairy, and every time she does, she remembers the Gonzalez family, the siblings’ names and ages written on four hearts on the window.

“People should remember them as angels around our town, because that’s what they are,” she said. “They’re fine, and they’re okay, and I don’t understand [Heaven] fully yet, but I will soon.”

Patino hopes that the family is comforted by the display of unity downtown.

“Walking around town, I see so many small businesses showing the four hearts,” she said. “I feel like that’s all we can ever give them, is comfort, and let them know that we’re here to comfort them in anything they ever need.”

The dinner rush is just beginning at the Brew Haus, where cook Linnea Ingalls is frying chicken wings and French fries. She hopes that a full belly and full heart can be found when taking a seat inside or just looking at the bar and grill’s window covered with four hearts.

“It’s just showing our support and our love for not only the horrible loss the family has felt, but also the community,” she said. “I want people to know that they’re not alone, personally, that you’re not alone. We’re all here, we’re all here together. And we’re all going to pull together, for each other.”

Ingalls said that the community was rocked with the loss, but came together to support one another right away.

“Of course it’s shock, right away, it’s shock. And the community rallied immediately,” she said. “We pull together mostly with a lot of care, compassion and love for each other. Especially with the kids, who have lost their friends, we have to pull together and be there.”

Printed, cut or painted, Premier Petals flower shop, the town hall, Shine Nutrition, Salon 133, Picklebellies Pub, Tim Litscher Real Estate, A&E Electric and more all have also put up hearts on their windows.

Ingalls said that despite the town’s diversity, the 1,900 residents and surrounding communities are tight-knit and and will always have each other’s backs, through the greatest celebrations and most unthinkable tragedies like this one.

“We come from all aspects and every part of life. We’re farmers and we’re businessmen, and we’re bar owners and we’re parents and we’re teachers. But we’re all there,” she said. “It’s showing our support, it’s showing our love that in any way, shape or form we’re going to be there. It’s what we do.”