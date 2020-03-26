Weyauwega man drowns after trying to save a dog

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Weyauwega man has died after trying to rescue a dog that fell through the ice, Wednesday late afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a report of a 30-year-old Weyauwega man in distress after going into a pond to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Deputies say the dog got out of the pond prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene.

Weyauwega Fire Department personnel were able to locate the man in the pond and get him to shore to perform CPR. However, after being taken to Theda Care Medical Center of Waupaca he was pronounced dead at the hospital.