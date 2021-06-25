Weyauwega stretches out the longest string cheese through downtown

WEYAUWEGA, Wisc. (WFRV)- It’s a feat that arguably could only be achieve in Wisconsin.

Residents set out to stretch out the longest string cheese in the world through downtown Weyauwega Thursday night.

The last time they tried this was in 2005 and back then the string cheese was a little more than 2,000 feet.

When all was said and done Thursday evening, the cheese measured 3,832 feet.

“We thought we had it beat,” Mike Knaus of Weyauwega Star Dairy told Local 5 News. “We didn’t know for sure, but we had a pretty good idea we beat it. It took about ten employees and a lot of untying. When it gets tangled up, you’ve got to untangle it.”

Dozens and dozens of folks turned out and lingered long after the cheese record was documented and enjoyed another Wisconsin favorite; Polka music.