(WFRV) – Don Sidney, who worked as an anchor for WFRV from 1966 to 1979, passed away at the age of 91.

According to family members, Sidney was living in Texas close to where his daughter lives.

In addition to working for WFRV, he worked at WOMT radio in 1957.

He was an Army Veteran in the Korean War. Family members say Sidney passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1.