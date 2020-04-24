1  of  2
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 is pleased to announce the debut of the Justice Network on channel 5.3, Friday, April 24.

Justice Network, a new digital subchannel, joins CBS and local programming on 5.1, and the Bounce Network on 5.2.

WFRV will go off air briefly at 12:30 p.m. for a technical system upgrade, finalizing the implementation of the new digital subchannel.

If you receive Local 5 over the air, you may have to rescan your TV sets. For information on how to rescan visit the link here:

Never owned an antenna before? You can start here if you’re looking to cut the cord:

Justice Network

Justice Network is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safer.

Justice Network provides a first-of-its-kind public service initiative that helps catch fugitives, find missing children, and provide safety tips for its viewers. Proud to be the only multicast network with non-stop crime programming and a public service commitment, Justice Network recognizes crime affects everyone.

