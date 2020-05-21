WFRV honored with 3 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards

(WFRV) – Over the last three days, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has been hosting its annual Awards for Excellence with a slightly different twist – a Facebook Live daily stream. Like many other events across the country, the WBA awards presentation moved to a digital platform due to the coronavirus.

WFRV Local 5 was honored with three nominations; two for best web story and one for best website. And after all was said and done, WFRV took home a trophy for each nomination.

“This is an incredible achievement for our team and we could not be more proud,” said WFRV Digital Director Josh Rose. “Winning first and second place for the best web stories in the state, and being considered as one of the top websites in Wisconsin is an absolute honor. Moreover, these three awards are uniquely special to us as they are the first digital accolades in our station’s history.

“To our loyal readers, and those of you finding us for the first time, thank you for trusting us. Your growing readership is what allows us to do special stories like the ones we’re being recognized for today. We can’t wait to show you what we’re working on for 2020.”

Scroll below to read the stories reconginzed by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

First place

Web Story: Local 5 goes to Boot Camp

For three rigorous days, Local 5’s John Domol joined the Wisconsin Army Cadets as they welcomed over 200 Wisconsin students to Fort McCoy. Over the course of the weekend, the students learned what it takes to survive the U.S. Army.

View the full story here:

Second place

Web Story: A Day in the Life: Covering the Green Bay Packers on gameday

To many, Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL. To Local 5’s Lily Zhao, it has become a home away from home for five years. In December, she brought you a “Day in the Life,” showing what it’s like to cover the Green Bay Packers on a Sunday gameday.

View the full story here:

WFRV Local 5 was also award a second-place finish for best website. These are the first digital news coverage WBA awards WFRV Local 5 has received.

Here’s a look at some of the stories you’ll find on our website:

