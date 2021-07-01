WFRV Local 5 Presents: Festival Foods Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – It isn’t the 4th of July without fireworks and festivities. After doing a modified fireworks celebration last year due to the pandemic, Festival Foods and several communities are back with a full slate.

Festival Foods will be hosting fireworks in four Northeast Wisconsin communities and WFRV Local 5 will be there covering them. Many of the cities will have festivities all weekend leading up to the fireworks.

Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack will be in Green Bay on the City Deck covering the ‘Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox’. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with live music, entertainment and food vendors.

Erinn Taylor will be in Neenah at Riverside Park. The festivities will begin Saturday with various events like live music and entertainment, children’s games, The Parade of Lights, pancake breakfast and so much more.

Matt Reynoldson will be in Manitowoc with ‘Festival Foods Fourth on the Shore’ and festivities begin with Subfest on the 4th. There will also be live music, entertainment, children’s games and food vendors.

Danielle Zulkosky will be in Oshkosh at Menominee Park covering all the festivities there.

For those looking to enjoy the fireworks, below are the locations and times in each of the four cities:

  • Green Bay: Downtown Green Bay, 9:45 p.m.
  • Manitowoc: South Pier, 9:30 p.m.
  • Oshkosh: Menominee Park, 9:45 p.m.
  • Neenah: Riverside Park, 9:45 p.m.

You can watch the fireworks LIVE right on WFRV Local 5 starting at 9 p.m. and online on our WFRV Live.

