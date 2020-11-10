WFRV Local 5 programming changes for Nov. 14-15

(WFRV) – Some of WFRV Local 5’s weekend programming will be adjusted due to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Green and Gold Game Day Live, which usually airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. will air after Local 5 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Sunday Mass with Bishop David Ricken will air at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, followed by CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

There will be no Newsmaker Sunday this weekend.

For continuing coverage of the Masters, click here.

