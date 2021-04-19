GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WFRV Local 5 to volunteer for United Way’s ‘Trash Bash’ celebrating Earth Day, cleaning up local neighborhood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Earth Day is Thursday, April 22 and as a way to celebrate and raise awareness, WFRV Local 5 will be hitting the streets with the United Way and community members to clean up the streets of Green Bay.

As part of the ‘Trash Bash’ event, team members with Local 5 will be cleaning up the neighborhood around the station and are asking that anyone who would like to join, meet on the corner of Roosevelt St. and Crooks St. on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Local 5 will help clean Zone 2 while the United Way and several other partners will clean up three other zones throughout the city.

Zone 2 consists of the neighborhood inside S. Baird St., down Crooks St., along Webster Avenue and E. Walnut St.

You can read more about the United Way’s Spring Trash Bash on their website. Downtown Green Bay also has a Facebook page set up for events happening all week if you’re looking to volunteer.

