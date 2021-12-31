WFRV Local 5: Top Stories of 2021

(WFRV) – As 2021 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 is wrapping up another eventful year with continued coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and much more.

January

Gov. Evers releases statement following decision in Jacob Blake case Gov. Tony Evers released a statement following the charging decision made in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Green Bay named ‘Safest City in the U.S.’ by recent report According to U.S. News and World report, Green Bay has been named the “Safest City in the US” in their 2020-2021 rankings.

‘I was almost ready to say I couldn’t do it anymore,’ small Michigan business owner reflects on donation from Oneida resident An anonymous gift from a Wisconsin native has given one small Michigan business hope during these unprecedented times.

Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson passes away Thompson is known for drafting players such as Aaron Rodgers in 2005, hiring Mike McCarthy in 2006, and signing cornerback Charles Woodson from the Oakland Raiders.

Wisconsin adults 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 25 The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Wisconsinites that are over the age of 65 beginning on Jan. 25.

February

Semi ends up in Oshkosh lake, no removal scheduled until Sunday After the truck went into the lake, the driver was able to get out on his own and was taken to the hospital.

Officials investigating box of mail, absentee ballots found in Outagamie County ditch Three trays of U.S. mail were found on the side of the road and in the ditch line. The mail was supposed to be in transit to the post office.

Wisconsin biologist charged with lying about caviar scheme Prosecutors have charged the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ top sturgeon expert with obstructing an investigation into allegations that DNR workers have been funneling sturgeon eggs to processors in exchange for jars of caviar.

Kaukauna meat packing shop sells business after 61 years Haen Meat Packing announced on their Facebook page that they have sold their business to new owners and the staff and family will work with them to continue the quality products and service.

March

Jamaal Williams posts goodbye message to Packers, Green Bay ahead of free agency “I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!!”

13 rescued in Door County as ice breaks way The DNR and U.S. Coast Guard reported that 13 people were rescued from the ice and were all rescued without incident.

State Sen. Roger Roth asks for GB Mayor Genrich to resign after recent elections report According to Roth, the investigation was done by the Wisconsin Legislature and shows an effort between Mayor Genrich, Chief-of-Staff Celestine Jeffreys, and other democrats to allegedly influence the 2020 elections.

Manitowoc man receives outpouring of support after his request for help bear hunting goes viral “I went into town at Sal’s Market, food market there,” James told Local 5, “and I saw that ad, and I thought, ‘Gee golly, somebody oughta help that old man out.’”

First day of in-person instruction did not go as planned for one Green Bay family Tricia Beyer told Local 5 that she had dropped off her children at school as planned but when she returned home she received a phone call from the school nurse.

April

Roundabout at Packerland and WIS 29 blocked due to cattle trailer incident According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was carrying 36 total cows and 24 were able to be rounded up after the incident.

Author of controversial billboard speaks out and apologizes People are talking about two signs in Appleton and one of them has many residents and city leaders outraged.

Parents speaking out after Coleman School Board votes 5-2 to eliminate districts mask mandate “A school board is not made up of people that really know what to do in this situation, and they should be following the guidelines of experts,” parent Aaron Clark said, “and in this case, they’re not.”

Texas Roadhouse waitress surprised with generous tips makes her day Right after that table left, another customer left Miller a very generous tip worth $250. The generosity is what brought her to tears.

Green Bay woman and the officer who arrested her three years ago take selfie with positive update Dalice Metoxen hopes that her story will inspire others and provide hope, especially to those who have also been convicted.

May

Docs Zoo in Bonduel announces missing alligator with severe arthritis The zoo announced on their Facebook the missing reptile and to inform people that Rex is a very old alligator with severe arthritis in his jaw.

Crews battling fire at Whiting Mill in Menasha Authorities believe the fire was not caused by an act of nature.

Annie’s Campground ready for holiday weekend amid controversy on right to refuse service The issue this year is a line on the company’s website which states, “We reserve the right to refuse service: No commies, thieves, illegal substances, Antifa, BLM or other terrorists. Safety is our #1 goal.”

UPDATE: 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Oneida Casino, person had ties to Casino On Saturday, May 1, dispatchers received reports of shots being fired at around 7:27 p.m. Officers from all local jurisdictions including Oneida Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Brown County Sheriff, Green Bay Police Department, State Patrol, and others responded.

June

Crews battle active fire in De Pere on Dickinson Road Firefighters battled a large fire in a De Pere building that houses the New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub, Grill & Banquets.

Boat capsizes in the Bay, six people rescued but one still missing Reports said there were up to seven people in the water, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office rescued four of the boaters and the New Franken Fire Department was able to rescue two.

Oshkosh gets shoutout in episode of Marvels “Loki” At the beginning of the second episode of Marvel’s Loki television series, viewers from Wisconsin may have recognized a familiar city.

Swimming area in Shawano County closed due to lack of respect for property The swimming area is located in the Town of Richmond (which is in Shawano County), and the municipality mentioned the issues have been increasing year after year.

Kicked out for standing up: A look at the Packers code of conduct as season nears While Green Bay does not have the same reputation as some fanbases, like the fans in Philadelphia who (in)famously booed Santa. Green Bay is not absent of some incidents involving fans.

July

Annie’s Campground under fire for social media post after child drowns Annie’s Campground is once again under fire, this time for their social media response to the drowning of an apparent unsupervised five-year-old at a lake on the property.

Green Bay man charged in Little Wolf River shooting, knew victim for 8 years According to Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz, on July 25 around 4:20 p.m. authorities received a call about a man that was shot in the head on the Little Wolf River trips.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay Rodgers did not show up for any of OTA’s, for the first time in 16 seasons. Instead, sophomore quarterback Jordan Love took the reps with the first-string team

Hit and fly: Falling fish damages Neenah building inspectors car In what appears to be a ‘fishy’ incident, a bird dropped a carp on a Neenah building inspector’s car.

‘It has been a hit’: Bar in Manitowoc offering apparent Rodgers-inspired beer A new beer was offered at a Manitowoc bar is not a ‘sour’ or ‘bitter’ but appears to take a dig at a certain quarterback who wears number 12.

August

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Pulaski Storms moving through Northeast Wisconsin caused several warnings and watches. One storm did create a tornado in Pulaski.

Footage of the tornado on the ground near Black Creek A tornado was confirmed on the ground by the National Weather Service in northern Outagamie County just after 6 p.m.

Two new stores open in Bay Park Square, two more coming soon Shoppers traversing Bay Park Square’s halls may notice some new stores that opened and others in the progress of opening.

Kris Schuller retiring after 27 years with WFRV Local 5 Kris Schuller retired after 30 years in TV news, 27 of those years here at WFRV Local 5.

September

Charges filed against Oconto man for attempted homicide, armed robbery Charges have been filed against 24-year-old Cody Krueger for attempted homicide after an incident in Oconto County.

Green Bay PD develop leads in homicide case, working with local/state officials Officials have identified the body that was found on the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay campus on September 28.

Actor Tom Felton collapses during 2021 Ryder Cup held in WI Tom Felton, who starred in Harry Potter as Draco Malfoy, collapsed during the 2021 Ryder Cup held in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday.

Lawrence businessman arrested as part of federal child pornography investigation A Lawrence, Wisconsin business owner is being held for “federal safekeeping” in the Brown County jail pending an indictment on federal child pornography charges.

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park belong to ‘older’ post-adolescent man According to authorities, the remains are not associated with any Native American burial site, however, the remains do appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time.

October

Driver in Wisconsin tries to bring ice shack on the water, arrested for OWI A driver tried to get a head start on ice fishing, but didn’t make it very far and ended up putting his truck and ice shack in the water.

De Pere Police investigating assault on East River Trail A 17-year-old Green Bay teen was charged in connection with the East River Trail attack that left one woman injured and an entire community shaken earlier this month.

Fishermen save hypothermic woman from Lake Michigan, incident under investigation Kewaunee deputies are investigating the circumstances in which a 50-year-old woman, suffering from hypothermia, was found by local fishermen in Lake Michigan.

Sweet & Savory: Meat market in Wisconsin offering candy corn-filled brats A meat market in Madison created a one-of-a-kind item combining a Halloween treat and a Wisconsin staple.

MUST WATCH: Military homecoming before Fond du Lac High School football game Another Friday night is in the books and it was filled with loud fan sections, great bands, and a moment before Fond du Lac’s game that will have you shed a tear.

November

Car drives through Wisconsin parade, shots fired witnesses say Authorities say there was no evidence of a terrorist act but Darrell Brooks was allegedly leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place earlier when he drove through the parade route.

Police investigating incident at Green Bay’s Marthaon gas station Authorities say the woman who died was a 34-year-old Green Bay resident. She was shot at a gas station on Sunday, November 14, around 2 a.m.

Police respond to incident at Little Tokyo Restaurant in Green Bay Police were investigating an incident at a restaurant on Green Bay’s west side, after broken glass was found at Little Tokyo Restaurant.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 Rodgers appeared on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ Friday afternoon to explain his vaccination status and what the last few days were like for him after testing positive for COVID-19.

Drum Roll, Please! Green Bay woman steps into the limelight joining Blue Man Group World Tour 2022 Born in Milwaukee and raised in Green Bay, this small-town Wisconsin native is stepping onto the world stage and into the limelight.

December

VIDEO: One dead after multi-vehicle vs. train crash on US 141, Sheriff describes scene One person died in the crash after a dump truck hit a service van from behind forcing the van under the train. The fog did play a factor in the crash.

Principal of Green Bay Preble High School submits resignation, effective immediately According to a release sent to parents on Dec. 16, Principal Natasha Rowell tells the school district she is resigning for reasons that include personal health.

Heartland Pizza Company serves up last slice, building goes up for sale Just days after the closure was announced, the vacant Heartland Pizza Company building went up for sale bringing a glimmer of hope and excitement for what new venture will be making its way to Green Bay.

Family restaurant in the Fox Valley announces permanent closure A popular family restaurant and its three locations across the Fox Valley announced it is permanently closing its doors.

Love at Lambeau? Iowa man uses dating app to fill open Packer ticket, brings woman from Appleton In what could easily be mistaken for a story straight out of a rom-com, a man from Iowa used a dating app to find someone to bring to the Green Bay Packer game on Christmas Day.

