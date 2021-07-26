WFRV Local 5 “Toughest Summer Job” goes too…

(WFRV) – This summer we were on a very unique mission: find some of the most grueling jobs in Northeast Wisconsin. These jobs we featured are hot, sweaty, sticky, and dirty.

The first job took us to Kellner Back Acre Garden which is where Nancy Kellner and her crew run a poultry farm. They not only have to battle the heat but summertime thunderstorms as well.

Who could forget Tyler Hanson and Brandon King, two guys repairing asphalt where the in-ground temperatures were over 115 degrees

Finally, let’s not forget Cole Ductan of the Bay Area Burger Food Truck, who had to endure working inside a small area where temperatures rose to over 110 degrees.

All great choices with hard jobs to do. However, there can only be one winner – we opened it up for the community to vote – THE AWARD FOR THIS YEAR’S WFRV LOCAL 5 “TOUGHEST SUMMER JOB” GOES TO….

The Poultry farmers of Kellner Back Acre Garden! Congratulations! As the winner of this summer’s award they were awarded a homemade classic trophy and a swag bag.

Nancy’s reaction to winning the award: “Overwhelming…that I had so many viewers watch and vote for me”

Since we last filmed at her farm Nancy said, “A lot of new people stopped out to check out the organic farm which is great.”

That total ended up being an increase of 39 percent of customers over most of the month of July.

Congratulations to Kellner Back Acre Garden! Thank you to all of our other jobs for participating! And lastly, a huge thank you to all the viewers that voted!

“I’m a poultry farmer and I have the toughest summer job” – Nancy Kellner

Video Diary: