WFRV Local 5’s top stories 2020

(WFRV) — As 2020 comes to a close, WFRV Local 5 is wrapping up this year’s biggest stories – from COVID-19 to the presidential election and all points in between.
To jump to a specific month, select below.
January | February | March | April | May | June
|July | August | September | October | November | December
January
Lakers great Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among eight killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Lake Winnebago ice shoves threaten shoreline businesses
Ice shoves that attracted many visitors along Lake Winnebago posed a threat to a local business.
Menasha school under fire for food handling practices
Parents of kids attending a Menasha middle school were upset because they say the school was mishandling the redistribution of food.
A look inside the Lost and Found at Lambeau Field
Ever lose an item inside Lambeau Field? We took a look at what gets left behind.
February
An update on Jax the dog, after 700+ days at the shelter
After more than 700 days in a local shelter, WFRV Local 5 caught up with Jax the dog.
6-year-old hit, killed while boarding school bus in Plainfield
In February, 6-year-old Maryanna Kranz and her 4-year-old sister were struck by a pickup truck driven by 76-year-old Carl Mullenix. Kranz was killed and Mullenix is now facing charges.
Two children found dead in Kaukauna following ‘suspicious incident’
A 3-year-old and a 5-year-old were found dead in a Kaukauna home after a “suspicious incident.” After almost four months of investigating, the father of those children was arrested and charged.
A forgotten history: German POWs and the Door County Cherry Harvest of 1945
Sure Door County is known for its bountiful cherry harvests and scenic parks, but did you know the area used to be home to German POWs?
Police: 5 dead after gunman opens fire at Milwaukee brewery complex
An employee opened fire at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors complex, killing five fellow workers before taking his own life, police said.
March
Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus
On March 5, health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The White House and Congress came to an agreement on a $2 trillion in COVID-19 rescue bill, resulting in the first round of stimulus checks for Americans. Currently, the discussion continues regarding a second round of stimulus checks.
Wisconsin governor enacts month-long Safer at Home order
Governor Tony Evers enacted his ‘Safer At Home’ order, causing nonessential businesses across the state to close in order to slow the spread of coronavirus in late March. The order was extended and ultimately struck down in the state Supreme Court.
Shawano grocer responds to price gouging accusations
A Shawano grocer came under heavy fire on social media as customers complained that the price of its chicken–had flown the coop.
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Days before issuing his ‘Safer at Home’ order, Gov. Evers ordered the statewide closure of all K-12 schools as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19.
April
Wisconsin governor orders closure of 40 state parks, forests, recreational areas
Gov. Evers ordered the DNR to close numerous state-owned areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the month, a majority of those areas were allowed to reopen, with restrictions.
Oshkosh business owner arrested after violating Safer At Home order
An Oshkosh business owner was taken into custody for allegedly repeatedly violating Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order. No charges were filed and, after Gov. Evers issued new orders, the business was allowed to reopen.
Wisconsin ‘Turn the Dial’ order allows some nonessential businesses to reopen
While the ‘Safer at Home’ order remained in effect, Gov. Evers issues a ‘Turn the Dial’ order that allowed some nonessential businesses to reopen.
First wave of stimulus payments deposited on Saturday, IRS says
The IRS deposited the first wave of stimulus payments to Americans. Currently, the discussion continues regarding a second round of stimulus checks.
Company cited again by OSHA for exposing Appleton employees to ‘multiple hazards’
A fabrication company in Appleton was again cited by OSHA for exposing employees to multiple hazards.
May
Man allegedly cuts throat of a woman on Highway 45, 4-year-old child was a passenger
A Hortonville man was arrested for allegedly cutting the throat of a Wittenberg woman in a vehicle, with her daughter as a passenger.
Wisconsin DMV waives road tests for teens to combat coronavirus backlog
To address a backlog of demands, the Wisconsin DMV temporarily waived road tests for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Wisconsin high court tosses out governor’s stay-home order
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Evers’ stay-at-home order, ruling his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators. This lead to many counties enacting their own stay-at-home orders before retracting them out of legal concerns.
De Pere family aims to return the favor after father-son duo return lost wallet
A De Pere family sought to return the favor after a father-son due returned a lost wallet with all of the contents inside.
Shawano County campground operating at full force despite state restrictions
A Gresham campground resisted Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order, running as if the coronavirus pandemic were not underway.
June
WATCH: Demolition starts on former ‘Brett Favre’s Steakhouse’
Demolition began on the home of the former ‘Brett Favre’s’ Steakhouse in mid-June. Plans submitted to the City of Green Bay last year show a new luxury hotel is set to be constructed on the lot.
Protests held, curfews enacted after death of George Floyd
Protests – both peaceful and violent – broke out across Northeast Wisconsin. In Green Bay, violent protests near a gas station lead to a curfew. Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the Green Bay Marathon gas station protest.
City responds after Oshkosh-Neenah area identified as 6th in nation to see increase in COVID-19 case
The City of Oshkosh is responding after a New York Times article identified the Oshkosh-Neenah area as sixth in the nation in the rates of rise in COVID-19 cases.
Local gyms sever ties with CrossFit after controversial tweets
Gyms in the Fox Valley severed their affiliations with CrossFit after CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman made some disparaging tweets about race.
July
Wisconsin governor enacts statewide mask mandate
Gov. Evers declared an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions. The mask mandate remains in effect through Jan. 2021.
Manitowoc business owners respond to accusation of ‘blatantly racist comment and imagery’
A photo posted to Facebook including two Manitowoc business owners sparked a protest along the lakeshore.
Troubled Zoo: A Tiger King Connection
Following the hit Netflix show “Tiger King,” WFRV Local 5 found a local, troubling connection to the zoo.
Making “cents” out of U.S. coin shortage
Banks in Wisconsin and across the U.S. began asking customers to turn in their loose change in response to a widespread coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Bay man charged for Lombardi crash that killed three
A 22-year-old Green Bay man was charged with three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for a June crash on Lombardi Avenue that left three dead.
Northeast Wisconsin schools prepare for new school year
School districts across Northeast Wisconsin prepared to return to learning with various plans – some remote, some hybrid, some fully in-person.
August
Christmas for sale: Old Manitowoc tinsel factory’s inventory of decorations up for grabs
The old National Tinsel Manufacturing Company on Manitowoc’s S. 16th Street began selling its Christmas trees and other holiday decorations, abandoned when the factory closed, after the building was sold.
Manitowoc residents say “That’s Enough Already”
Looting, riots, and destruction across Wisconsin had some in Manitowoc saying, “That’s Enough Already.”
Erin Davisson’s Last Dance
After more than 30 years, WFRV Local 5 said goodbye to local news legend, Erin Davisson.
Two arrested, several injured after two boats collide on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh
Two were arrested and several others injured after two boats collide on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh.
WIAA maintains fall sports dates, finalizes spring options
The WIAA announced it was moving forward with a definitive plan for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year.
September
Six Wisconsin cities among those seeing greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in nation, per report
In late September, six Wisconsin cities landed among the top 20 in the nation seeing the largest increase in new COVID-19 cases. At least one Wisconsin city has remained among the top in the nation since.
Man arrested after Green Bay double homicide, vehicle pursuit
A 28-year-old man, Oscar Lemus-Franco, was arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide and an officer being stabbed in Green Bay following a vehicle pursuit.
Northeast Wisconsin teacher passes away after brief COVID-19 hospitalization
A Bay Port High School teacher, Heidi Hussli, passed away after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19. A memorial fund was created for Hussli and her sister has spoken out about the seriousness of COVID-19.
Green Bay jewelry store owner finds hidden gem after tearing down building
A Green Bay business owner discovered a hidden gem by accident in late September.
Officials investigating box of mail, absentee ballots found in Outagamie County ditch
Three trays of US mail were found in an Outagamie County ditch. Despite initial reports that absentee ballots were among those pieces of mail, election officials later said there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid mail.
Efforts to recall Gov. Evers began
Political tension began building in Wisconsin and the divide over the Governor’s response to civil unrest and the health pandemic led to efforts to ‘Recall Tony Evers.’
October
Group believed to be responsible for majority of Green Bay shootings, says police chief
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told WFRV Local 5 that the department believes a group of about 21 people is responsible for between 60-70% of the recent shootings in the city, including two that happened within a 24 hour period.
Green Bay restaurant to refuse service to customers not wearing masks
A Green Bay restaurant says it will refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask.
Appleton parents launch recall against AASD school board members
COVID-19 rates aren’t slowing down in the Fox Valley and some parents in Appleton worry their kids may never step foot inside a school and now parents have taken action.
November
Woman charged in Brown County disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz dies
The woman facing charges in the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz has died.
According to court records, the case against 68-year-old Kathryn Friday was dismissed “due to defendant is deceased.”
Local business owner ‘fighting multiple severe health issues’
A local business owner is reportedly fighting multiple severe health issues.
Representative John Macco (R-Green Bay) posted to Facebook on Saturday saying Mike Vande Walle of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe “is fighting multiply severe health issues in icu the last week.”
Appleton man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle, getting hit by semi
An Appleton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County on Monday.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 near Rose-Eld Road in the Township of Rosendale.
Za’Darius Smith announces new addition to family
Za’Darius Smith has announced a new addition to his family.
The Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker announced the birth of Zayvion Grayson Smith on Instagram Thursday morning.
Man arrested for OWI after falling asleep at the wheel, rolling truck near Fond du Lac
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was operating while intoxicated, causing a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-41 near Fond du Lac at around 8:45 a.m.
December
Two state lawmakers from NE Wisocnsin ignore Gov. Ever’s order and place Christmas tree in Capitol building
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Wisconsin say they are going to keep a 100-year-old Christmas tradition alive and have placed a Christmas tree inside the Capitol in Madison, even though the governor recently put the practice on hold.
Mother of four, registered nurse killed in Appleton crash
A fundraiser has been created for a mother and registered nurse who was killed in a car accident while on her way to work over the weekend.
De Pere’s ‘Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe’ owner Mike Vande Walle passes at age 63
ncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe owner Mike Vande Walle passed away on Dec. 17 at age 63, according to the Ryan Funeral Home in De Pere.
Opening date set for Dave & Buster’s at Bay Park Square
Dave & Buster’s at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon will finally open in January.
Wisconsin dentist indicted on health care fraud, damaging patients’ teeth for insurance
A dentist has been indicted for creating health care fraud by purposefully damaging patients’ teeth so he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.
UPDATE: “Human error” turns intentional, employee leaves out vaccines on purpose
Aurora Health has announced the vaccines left overnight due to “human error” was actually intentional.
UPDATE: Omro family in fatal Florida crash identified
The School District of Omro has announced the names of the four people who were involved in a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida.