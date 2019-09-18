WFRV temporarily off-air for scheduled maintenance Thursday

(WFRV) — WFRV will power down its transmitter and be off-air for about 30-45 minutes on Thursday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

The power-down will affect our over-the-air and satellite coverage.

For more information on why this is occurring, click below:

At this time, we will switch to an auxiliary antenna so that our regular antenna on the top of the tower can be replaced.

WFRV will stay on the auxiliary antenna until October 18.

On October 15, WFRV will begin broadcasting with the new antenna and transmitter on it’s new FCC assigned channel.

We will reduce power on WFRV’s old transmitter and auxiliary antenna on October 15 to bring the new equipment online.

The old transmitter and auxiliary antenna will be shut down on October 18 at 11:59 p.m.

At that time, viewers will need to rescan to receive our signal.