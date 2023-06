(WFRV) – Select viewers watching WFRV over the air, on Direct TV, Dish or on smaller cable providers will notice that WFRV is off the air from 1 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. on June 22 and June 23.

This is due to routine maintenance on our transmitter.

Spectrum viewers and streaming services will not be affected. Following June 23, WFRV will return to normal broadcasting.

We apologize for any inconvience.