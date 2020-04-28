WFRV’s Erin Davisson named a Local Broadcast Legend by WBA

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5’s own Erin Davisson has been named a Local Broadcast Legend by the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association.

Erin joins four others in Wisconsin to receive the award this year.

She started her career in radio in 1982 at WSPT and WXYQ in Stevens Point. Erin also worked at WSAW in Wausau as a news anchor before joining WFRV in 1988.

The WBA recognized Erin for her passion for journalism over the years – which included covering her own health crisis with Wilson’s Disease. In 1990, a successful 13-hour liver transplant operation saved Erin’s life.

To this day, Erin remains an advocate for organ donation and transplants in Wisconsin.

From all of us at WFRV Local 5, congratulations for this well-deserved honor!

