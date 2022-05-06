GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want-to-be concert-goers were having issues trying to purchase tickets to Luke Combs’ upcoming concert in Green Bay, and are voicing their frustration with the Resch Complex.

The Resch Complex posted on Facebook when the tickets went on sale, but has been flooded with comments from customers who are having issues. One commenter said they tried both days and weren’t able to get tickets.

The Facebook post already has over 200 comments (mostly negative).

What a joke. Both days we were trying and can’t get tickets. Commenter on Resch Complex’s post

Comments ranged from frustrations about the website, to being forced to buy tickets from third-party sellers. Currently, the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek are $170. The most expensive is over $8,000.

Below are some screenshots that Local 5 viewers sent in of their attempt to purchase tickets.

Combs is scheduled to perform on September 16 and 17. Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade will also be on tour with Combs.

Local 5 did reach out to Resch Complex officials for a comment but has not heard back.