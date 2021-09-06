“What am I going to do? “Federal Unemployment enhancements end on Labor Day, options available locally

BROWN COUNTY, Wis.(WFRV)- Federal unemployment benefits ended on Labor Day Monday for nearly 9 million Americans, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Enhanced benefits included a $300 weekly boost to checks issued. “My inner voice is just yelling and screaming: What am I going to do?” said Gustavo Maria, who is unemployed.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, 235,000 jobs were added to the national economy in August. In Wisconsin, the Department of Workforce Development says unemployment numbers are decreasing in cities like Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay.

Those who are without a job can look for opportunities through local staffing agencies. “We are anticipating a lot of people coming to work with the unemployment coming to an end,” said Adriana Wery of STL Green Bay. Wery says one of the reasons most businesses are still looking for personnel is because the Federal boost wasn’t giving an incentive for an active search for some people. “We have been signing on with a bunch of new companies, who are also anticipating the sudden wave of new employees coming in,” said Wery.

The Bay Area Workforce Development Board in Green Bay, is also ready to help individuals in need. “We are pleased to announce the immediate availability of 100 scholarships in the amount of $8,000 each for any qualified individual interested in furthering their education in vocational training,” said Matt Valiquette, of Bay Area Workforce. If you are unemployed or just looking for a new job, you are encouraged to submit for the scholarship. For more information. click here.

The State of Wisconsin is still accepting new unemployment insurance benefit claims. For more information on how to submit a claim, or check on an existing claim, click here.