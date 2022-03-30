(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to make sure motorists are aware of what color/type of lights are allowed on non-police vehicles in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on their Facebook page saying that blue and flashing lights are prohibited on non-police vehicles. They also provided information about what color headlights and taillights can be.

Headlights Can be white or amber Must have at least two headlights, and not more than two fog lights and spotlights

Taillights Must be red



They provided a picture of a semi-truck as an apparent example of what is not allowed.

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin State Patrol

In addition to the picture, officials provided links to the actual statutes. The first one can be found here, and the second can be found here.