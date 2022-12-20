(WFRV) – Ever driven by a vehicle on the side of the road that has police tape on it, and wonder what that means? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol provided some information on exactly what the tape entails.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page telling motorists about what it means when a vehicle on the side of the road has police tape around it. The tape means the vehicle has already been checked and does not need to be called in.

Officials say that traffic and weather conditions can delay the recovery of a disabled or damaged vehicle. The delay lasts until the conditions improve.

It was also mentioned that if crews are out working, motorists should move over and slow down.