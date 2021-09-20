What fans need to know before heading to Packers home opener?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers will hosts their season opener in front of a sold-out crowd. The organization has been working to make some changes to make the fan experience better.

Fans will need their phones ready because the stadium has moved to mobile ticketing only. Lambeau Field is also cashless, the stadium does offer a cash-to-card conversion station located in the Atrium.

The Packers is also working to get their staffing back to full strength so, they are asking fans to remain patient in the lines. They are encouraging people to come in earlier to get to their seats to assist with any type of congestion.

The organization is honoring their late General Manager, Ted Thompson before kick off at tonight’s game. Parking lots are opening at 3:15pm and stadium gates are opening at 5:15pm. Kick off for tonight’s matchup against the Detroit Lions will begin at 7:15pm.