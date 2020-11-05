What happens at the county level after the election?

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – The day after the election is often just as busy as the actual election for county election officials because they have to process all the returns from the night before.

Municipal clerks from the 101 reporting units in Outagamie County bring back their poll books, tally tapes and other materials to the county clerks office and the county makes sure the number of voters matches what the tapes say before the official canvas starts.

Jeff King, Outagamie County Deputy Clerk-Programmer said, “After the election the canvassers go through the election with a fine tooth comb looking for discrepancies, things that need to be corrected, to make sure that everything is in order before they certify the election to the state.”

King said that the canvassers normally meet the Thursday after the election in order to give enough time to get their official report to the state.

“We are required to provide a report that sumerizes the totals for all of the contests that are state or federal level and they go through and check those and make sure all the totals, update all the totals they have at the state level and then certify that total,” he said.

King said one of the many checks and balances used to ensure there is no voter fraud is to carefully mark each person that requested an absentee ballot in the poll books so no one has the chance the vote twice.

He says that, similar to years past, it will take a few days for election staff to certify the results and send them to the state but “every vote in Outagamie County that was a valid voter was counted.”