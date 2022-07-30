(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happens to street and highway signs that are at the end of their cycle or replaced due to damage? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) explained how these signs are put to good use after their life on the road.

According to WisDOT, thousands of signs are replaced each year, and since the agency switched from plywood signs in 2017, the benefits are twofold.

Image courtesy of: WisDOT

Image courtesy of: WisDOT

Image courtesy of: WisDOT

The old plywood signs had no salvage value and each time a sign had to be replaced, the old sign had to be discarded. This old process added about 60,000 square feet of plywood to landfills each year.

WisDot explains that the undamaged aluminum signs are recycled by using high-pressure water blasting that removes the old sheeting and sign messages, the blanks are then made into new signs. The damaged signs are scrapped and sold, and the agency uses the funds for new signage.

A process that is beneficial to both the environment and Wisconsin taxpayers.