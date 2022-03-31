MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting April 1, residents in Menasha will need to pay attention to the date in order to determine what side of the road they can park on.

The Menasha Police Department posted on their Facebook that the city switches to summer parking regulations starting on April 1. The city reportedly uses an odd/even parking system from April 1 until November 1. It is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials describe the odd/even parking as using the date to determine what side of the road to park on. For example, if the date is April 1 (date is an odd number) then cars must park on the odd side of the street. If the date is April 2 (date is an even number) then cars must park on the even side of the street.

The even/odd side of the street is determined by the house numbers.

Why does Menasha use this system?

Well, officials say that by rotating the side of the street vehicles can park on it allows for street cleaning, and prevents abandoned vehicles. The city’s parking regulations can be found here.

One of the common questions that the department gets is asking about streets that only allow parking on one side only. Officials say that some of those streets are exempt from the odd/even regulations.

The Menasha Police Department provided some photos as a visual aid for the odd/even regulations.