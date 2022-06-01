APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – June is National Pride Month, and the Director of Diverse & Resilient in Appleton is sharing some knowledge of the services, events, and other information about the upcoming month.

Pride Month began after the events that unfolded during the Stonewall riots in 1969, which had LGBTQ+ riots against police violence that they were experiencing. As a result, many pride events have been held in the month of June to commemorate the impact the LGBTQ+ community had.

Kathy Flores, the Director of Diverse & Resilient in Appleton expanded on the event. “Police in New York often had stings focused on gay bars and the Stonewall Inn was one. Our folks, our ancestors fought back against police violence and I think people forget that pride originally came out of that sense of community and stopping violence against us.”

Flores told Local 5 News that she believes today’s pride is more focused on the history of resistance. “We have been resisting hate for long before the 1969 Stonewall event. Pride is something that we had for a very long time and it’s commemorated as this came from the month of June as a result of the Stonewall event.”

Following the Stonewall riots, pride parades have been going on every year with more and more participants, especially in northeast Wisconsin. “You’ll see there is a pride event every week throughout the month of June, sometimes several,” added Flores.

Many different programs are offered at Diverse & Resilient in Appleton such as a weekly social support group for the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday nights and the focus for June sessions is on pride. Flores teased some exciting events coming up.

“We have a pride barbecue coming up for that group and any new members that want to join on June 9, which is a Thursday. We’ve gotten donations from Walmart and Target through volunteers and food. We’re looking forward to that.”

Other pride events throughout northeast Wisconsin include the Outagamie County Democrats, who are putting on a pride event over at the Riverside Bistro in Appleton this weekend. Many cities including Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Sheboygan are all putting on pride events as well.

“There are just so many pride events. We support all of the local events and then here ourselves we hold different training and support our community in that way,” explained Flores.

Flores also says the Fox Valley still has a long way to go in making members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and welcomed. “In a recent study looking at the well-being of LGBTQ+ in the Fox Valley, it’s not surprising to us that folks in the LGBTQ+ community have really expressed not feeling safe or welcomed, which then impacts our mental health.”

Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a daunting task for some, but Flores is reminding those that they’re not alone. “There is a huge community of LGBTQ+ folks. Some of whom go through similar things to you. Some of us on staff have gone through that. There is always a coming out process and it’s not a one-time thing, it happens continually.”

For more information on Kathy Flores and the Diverse & Resilient in Appleton, click here.