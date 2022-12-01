GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare.

That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely.

The flare intermittently operates as needed, and with some equipment down for repairs right now, the flare is currently being utilized more than normal.

The flare was installed as part of the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus’ Resource Recovery and Electrical Energy (R2E2) facility.

For more information about R2E2, you can visit their website here.