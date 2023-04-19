What is the difference between a Wisconsin State Trooper and an Inspector?

(WFRV) – Ever wonder what the difference is between a trooper and an inspector with the Wisconsin State Patrol?

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about the differences between a trooper and an inspector.

Officials say that troopers normally patrol an assigned geographic area along key travel corridors like interstates and other U.S. and state highways. The troopers’ primary duties are:

Ensure safe traffic movement

Respond to crashes or other incidents

Assist stranded motorists and local law enforcement agencies.

On the other side, motor carrier inspectors, get more training in federal motor carrier rules that impact commercial motor vehicles and drivers. Some inspectors are reportedly assigned to specific counties for mobile enforcement.

Others are sent to one of the 13 Safety and Weight Enforcement Facilities across the state.

The Wisconsin State Patrol mentioned that it is hiring troopers and inspectors for the 69th Recruit Class. Those interested in applying can do so here.

