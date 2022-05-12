APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Department Lieutenant Meghan Cash and a representative from Verve, a Credit Union joined Local 5 to talk about the newly-created ‘Fraud Squad’.

Cash said this new program is a preventive measure and is something the community needs. The squad is comprised of the Appleton Police Department, Fox Crossing Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Verve, a Credit Union.

When asked why a squad like this is needed, Cash said fraud affects the entire community. Cash mentioned that fraud doesn’t only affect the elderly.

The representative with Verve said that there are multiple types of fraud. Anything ranging from dating scams to scams focusing on grandparents.

This project has been in development for two years. Education on fraud is one thing the Fraud Squad plans to do. Verve said it works with schools often as well.