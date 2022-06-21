APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and talked about the status of the Appleton Public Library and the city’s Fourth of July plans.

Woodford said the library is making good progress and the temporary building is up and running. He also mentioned that the city is fighting costs and have had to scale back on some elements.

A planned rooftop terrace was one of the items that Woodford mentioned that had to be scaled back. The city is looking at the best ways to save money.

The project is said to be a couple of months off from its original schedule.

With the summer season in full swing, multiple things are happening in Appleton. Woodford mentioned live music, the first farmers market and the upcoming Mile of Music. The Mile of Music will take place during the first weekend of August.

Appleton’s Fourth of July celebration will happen on July 3 and will feature fireworks, music and other activities.