‘What is unique?’: Aaron Rodgers Guest Host Bobblehead released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though Aaron Rodgers may not currently be the most fan-loved Packer player, people can purchase a bobblehead commemorating his time as the guest of Jeopardy!

FOCO announced a brand-new collectible bobblehead that features Aaron Rodgers wearing a suit and tie standing behind a podium. The bobblehead also has a blue screen with “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” text display.

“Everyone knows just how great Aaron Rodgers is on the field, but we’re excited to change things up with a bobblehead that depicts him off the field,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO.

The bobblehead is available online for $50.00. Officials say the projected delivery date to customers is in August.

Rodgers hosted Jeopardy! for two weeks that started on April 5.

