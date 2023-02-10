MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Yelp released the most romantic restaurant in every state.

Yelp recently released a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. With Valentine’s Day coming up, it could not have come at a better time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The most romantic restaurant in Wisconsin, according to Yelp, is Grampa’s Pizzeria. There are multiple reviews that highlight how it is the ‘perfect’ date spot.

There are currently 281 reviews, most of which are five stars.

Grampa’s Pizzeria is located at 1374 Williamson Street in Madison. Its menu is full of options ranging from pizza to some dessert options.

Additionally, there is a special called ‘Tuesday Date Night’ for $55 and includes the following:

1 small plate or salad

1 specialty pizza

1 dessert

1 bottle of wine

The restaurant’s website describes itself as an artisan pizzeria that focuses on quality ingredients, warm service and atmosphere. The owner is Gilbert Altschul and he puts his own spin on a family pizza recipe that was passed down from his grandpa Bill.

The full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state can be viewed here.