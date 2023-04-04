DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If someone has ever looked at a fire hydrant, they may have noticed that the caps on them can be different colors.

These different colors are actually for a reason and in a release, the De Pere Public Works broke down what each color means.

A RED cap means the hydrant has a flow rate of fewer than 500 gallons per minute

An ORANGE cap means the hydrant has a flow rate between 500-999 gallons per minute

A GREEN cap means the hydrant has a flow rate of 1,000-1,499 gallons per minute

A BLUE cap means the hydrant has a flow rate greater than 1,500 gallons per minute

The hydrant cap color is there to tell firefighters, water/maintenance workers, and other emergency responders the flow rate of the water inside.

Knowing the flow rate of the water inside the hydrant can be vital in allowing emergency responders to quickly determine the capacity of the hydrant and make plans quickly and effectively in times of emergencies.