(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced it is ending the frozen road declaration for southern Wisconsin Zone 4 as of Wednesday, March 1.

In addition, WisDOT will be enacting Class II road restrictions for Zones 4 and 5. As the warmer weather continues, further zones will be added depending on frost tube readings.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways that are susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thawing period as frost leaves the ground.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes, which are liquid-filled devices underneath the pavement, to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads or thawed to lift declarations.

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local governments.

More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under Weight Restriction Programs.