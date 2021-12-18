Things to consider when adopting a pet this holiday season

(WFRV) – During the holidays it’s not uncommon for households to get a bit bigger with the addition of a new pet.

Local 5 spoke with the Wisconsin Humane Society on what people should take into account when planning to add a new furry friend to the family during the holidays.

The Wisconsin Humane Society noted that some of the most important things for people to think about when adopting a pet is the time commitment a pet requires and what kind of pet will best fit their family.

“Holiday adoptions usually end up being a little better because they have thought about it ahead of time knowing they wanted to surprise their kids or um bring home a pet to have one for the holidays,” said Shaina Allen, Digital Marketing Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Officials note that all the supplies that a family adopting a new pet could need are offered at the shelter.