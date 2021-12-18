Things to consider when adopting a pet this holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – During the holidays it’s not uncommon for households to get a bit bigger with the addition of a new pet.

Local 5 spoke with the Wisconsin Humane Society on what people should take into account when planning to add a new furry friend to the family during the holidays.

The Wisconsin Humane Society noted that some of the most important things for people to think about when adopting a pet is the time commitment a pet requires and what kind of pet will best fit their family.

“Holiday adoptions usually end up being a little better because they have thought about it ahead of time knowing they wanted to surprise their kids or um bring home a pet to have one for the holidays,” said Shaina Allen, Digital Marketing Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Officials note that all the supplies that a family adopting a new pet could need are offered at the shelter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game