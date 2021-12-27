What to do with your holiday waste?

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Brown County Resource Recovery Center, 25% of their annual trash is accumulated within the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

They want to encourage everyone to properly dispose of waste and know what is recyclable.

Christmas decorations, tissue paper, and trees are among the top items people attempt to recycle, but none of these items are recyclable. In fact, items like Christmas lights are deemed “tanglers” and can cause hazardous conditions for their staff.

Brown County Resource Recovery provides a full list of materials that details that are recyclable on their website.

Packaging items such as cardboard are able to be recycled. Brown County Resource Recovery Center will be open all week Monday through Friday from 7:30 am – 4:00 pm.

The Hazardous Material Recycling building will be closed this week for maintenance. For more information, you can visit www.browncountyrecycling.org/

