GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A longstanding tradition returns to Green Bay in May.

After two years of being held virtual, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will be held in-person on Sunday, May 15 beginning at 7 a.m.

Runners will begin in the stadium district and travel along a route that will take the participants through Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and Allouez.

2022 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Route

Once runners arrive back in the stadium district, they will make their way through the players tunnel and out onto historic Lambeau Field to complete a lap around the playing surface.

What to watch out for:

In Allouez, race officials are proposing to temporary close parking lanes and roadway shoulders using cones spaced every 35 to 50 ft.

Race volunteers and Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies will be stationed at minor and major intersections to provide needed control.

Due to the traffic volume and speeds on Riverside Dr., the hawk crossing at E. Briar will be utilized.

To ensure the route is clear of parked cars, Village Street Department staff will be placing ‘No Parking Signs’ the evening before the day of the race.

Before the marathon begins, race officials say they will be sending out a flyer notifying all residents living on the route.

Click here for additional information regarding the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.