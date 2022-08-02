GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to show your Packer pride for the 21st Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field? Check to see if you’re all set for the family fun in Wisconsin.

What to expect this year

The Pack reports this year the event will be a full practice again. The night will feature a game-like atmosphere with a few fun activities including:

A thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Bellin Health.

Fireworks at the end of the night.

Packers Family Night is on Aug. 4, 2022, at the coveted Lambeau Field. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with warmups at 7 p.m. and practice at 7:30 p.m.

How much money will you have to spend?

Tickets are currently $10 and by the looks of the website on Tuesday, there are still quite a few seats available. You can more info about the seats by clicking here.

The Packers’ website showed parking will be $5 for the night. If you stick with just the cost of tickets and parking, you would spend around $15.

What you can/can’t bring

To keep everyone safe, there will be police officers stationed at each entrance. If you want to bring a bag or purse, it has to be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″.

Staff said you are not allowed to bring stadium cushions. On the other hand, stadium seats and pads are allowed if they contain no pockets or zippers and are 18″ wide or smaller.

The site showed some of the other items not allowed in the stadium include weapons, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, large purses, fanny packs, umbrellas, obstructive banners and signs, food and drinks, video cameras, selfie sticks, photo cameras with lenses over 12 inches, noisemakers, and strollers.

There are exceptions. The Pack said on its website that additional clothing or blankets can be carried in but cannot be in a bag. They also accept small cameras, binoculars for people wanting to see the action closer up, and cell phones if they are not in a case.

“Traditional stadium seats consisting of no more than a seat cushion and back rest (no arm rests) are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18″ wide. Oversized seats and/or seats with arm rests or other attachments are not allowed,” stated the site.

You can also use a one-gallon clear plastic bag or a PVC bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″.

Anything that meets the not-allowed criteria will have two options – you can either put it in your car or staff will take it and throw it away.

For more information about Packers Family Night, click here.