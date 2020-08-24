What to expect in the Republican National Convention; expert and supporter weigh in

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The RNC gets underway today in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Republicans make their case for the re-election of President Donald Trump. Local 5 spoke with a political expert about what Republicans need to do to counter last week’s Democratic National Convention.

Four days after Democrats capped off their convention with fireworks in Delaware, Republicans get their chance to shine before a national TV audience from North Carolina.

“For an incumbent president the campaign is almost always what he has done and what he hopes to do in the future,” said political expert Michael Kraft.

Like the DNC this convention has been dramatically scaled down because of the pandemic. But still, roughly 350 delegates made the trip to the city.

“We tested everybody before they came to Charlotte. We have been testing people on-site. We are doing the things that are allowing people to live their lives, have a convention and do it in a healthy and safe way,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

For Republicans this is their chance to highlight the president’s accomplishments and to keep driving home the point that every vote counts.

“We’re excited to share our record with the American public and we know we’ve got a winning record this fall,” said Brown County Republican Party Chairman James Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says President Trump believes in law and order, building a strong economy and has worked hard to fight the pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 epidemic, we certainly were on a path to greatness if you will. People were employed, African Americans were employed at record rates, Hispanics were employed at record rates,” said Fitzgerald.

“I would guess they’re going to emphasize the President’s abilities to reflect many kinds of American values. Clearly there will be a contrast to Biden,” Kraft said.

And on each night of this convention themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” the President is scheduled to appear, leading up to his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday.

“This president believes that in order to win, you must connect with the American people,” Fitzgerald said.

“In short it’s really all about turnout, not about persuading people to change their minds which is very difficult these days,” said Kraft. Among this week’s speakers, members of the President’s cabinet, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.