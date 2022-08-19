HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – During a Village of Hobart board meeting on August 16 a new ordinance was passed into law and will go into effect in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Hobart Village Board authorized the use of ATVs and UTVs on village roads, but before the ordinance begins in 2023, there are a few rules and regulations that residents should be aware of.

According to the Village of Hobart, in order to drive an ATV or UTV on village roads, you must have a valid driver’s license; probationary licenses are prohibited.

In addition to needing a valid driver’s license, no one will be able to operate an ATV or UTV on any road between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and all state traffic laws and the laws that regulate ATVs and UTVs must be followed.

The Hobart Village Board reiterated that ATVs and UTVs operated on village roads must have current registration through the State of Wisconsin that are in accordance with Wisconsin State Statutes and that the Wisconsin registration number has to be clearly visible from the rear of the vehicle.

No additional information was provided.