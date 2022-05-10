FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The second county-owned dog park in Winnebago County is available for dog owners and recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Winnebago County Parks Department held the ceremony at the new Jerry Finch Winnebago County Dog Park at 1111 Ehlers Road in the Village of Fox Crossing.

The Best Friends Dog Park at Winnebago County Community Park in Oshkosh is the other park that is county-owned. It provides a 9-acre fenced area with a variety of amenities for dog owners.

“Providing another option for our local community to have the opportunity to recreate with their dogs is a great accomplishment and we are excited to officially open this new dog park to the public,” explained Adam Breest, the Winnebago County parks director.

Officials say the new 4.5-acre park will provide:

A large open field,

A wooded area for dogs to enjoy off-leash adventures,

Off-street parking,

A small dog area,

Waste bags,

Year-round dumpster and porta-potty.

Park hours

The park had a soft opening last fall and if you are looking to give the new park a try, it is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The Jerry Finch park will also have a unique feature – agility equipment to help exercise your furry four-legged friend. That is expected to be done in 2022.

Park officials say there will also be more improvements later, including walking trails through the wooded area, benches, and more lighting.

For more information about the rules in the local parks, click here.