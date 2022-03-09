OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A roadway right in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus will be closed starting on March 14 for construction.

According to the City of Oshkosh, two parts of High Avenue between Osceola Street and Vine Avenue will be closed starting March 14. It will be closed for sanitary, water main and storm sewer construction.

Officials say that Algoma Boulevard from Osceola Street and West New York Avenue will have two-way traffic for access during the closure. This part of the construction is expected to last about three weeks.

Photo courtesy of the City of Oshkosh

The detour routes are as follows:

Algoma Blouevard Northbound Traveling north on Algoma Boulevard, temporary two-way traffic will be established starting from Osceola Street to West New York Avenue. Motorists shall have access to Woodland Avenue and Vine Avenue.

High Avenue Southbound Traveling south on High Avenue from Congress Avenue, motorists shall have access to West New York Avenue. High Avenue from West New York Avenue to Vine Street ([1st closure] closed intersection) shall have temporary two-way traffic. When traveling south on High Avenue, motorists shall take West New York Avenue to Algoma Boulevard (temporary two-way traffic), having access to Vine Avenue, Woodland Avenue, Rockwell Avenue, and Osceola Street. The 2nd closure is located on High Avenue between Rockwell Avenue and Osceola Street (see the map on the second page for reference).



Motorists are told to expect delays and to be cautious when approaching any construction zone. More information can be found on Oshkosh’s website.