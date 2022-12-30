(WFRV) – This time of year always provides an excellent opportunity to remind Wisconsin residents of the state’s Safe Ride Program.

Over 2,000 Tavern League establishments are continuing to offer free rides home to bar patrons across the state.

Last year the program provided more than 42,000 rides by providing a voucher to cover the cost of ride-share programs or cab rides. All you have to do is ask a bartender if they participate in the program.

There is also a Safe Ride mobile app that shows participating locations.

The Neenah Police Department is also participating in this program over the holiday weekend, leaving no excuse for someone who chooses to drive impaired.

Officers say that it is a great resource for people who might be making the wrong decision.

“It’s a simple program that the [police department] contracts with the Fox Valley Cab Company and between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there is a cab driver dedicated to providing these rides within a certain area,” said Neenah Police Officer Joe Benoit.

The phone number for the Neenah Police Department’s program is (920) 225-9191.