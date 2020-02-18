What voters need to know before heading to the polls for the Spring Primary in Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The start of a busy election season begins Tuesday in Wisconsin – as voters head to the polls for the Spring Primary. Kris Schuller has more on what you need to know before exercising your constitutional right.

Across Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday voters will be heading to the polls and Sandy Juno hopes you participate.

“A lot of people tend to skip this one. However it really is important for those candidates to have those people turnout and express their wishes,” said Brown County Clerk Juno.

Juno says it’s important because the purpose of the primary is to narrow the field of those running. And Local 5 will be covering 20 races, both on a state and local level, where there are multiple candidates and not all can advance.

“These are the people that are going to move on to the April ballot, so it is a pretty serious matter,” Juno said.

Juno says polls open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. and the most important thing you must bring with you to vote is a photo ID.

“In order to receive your ballot you would have to have your acceptable form of photo ID,” she said.

For voters already registered Myvote.wi.gov says you could use your driver’s license or state ID, a passport – even a military ID.

“You don’t have to have the correct address on your photo ID. What’s important is your name is on there and your picture is on there. The only time the address is involved is if you have to register,” Juno said.

Meaning if you have to register at the polls, you must also bring a document that includes your full name and current address.

“You can bring in some kind of government bill such as tax statements, paycheck that has your current address on,” she said.

As far as expected voter turnout Wisconsin elections officials project it will run between 5 and 10 percent and in Brown County Juno expects about the same.

“I would be surprised if it would be more than 15 percent,” Juno said.

But that could change based on hot local races – like the mayoral race in Appleton and school board races across the area. And Juno says it will – if you get out and vote.

“Just taking that time to do your civic duty will be much appreciated,” Juno said.

There are currently some 115,000 active registered voters in Brown County.