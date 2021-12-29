What were the most common baby names in Green Bay? HSHS releases results

(left) Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Right) Winston Joseph Klee was born at 2:29 a.m at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With just a few days left before the calendar turns to 2022, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay released the top baby names for 2021.

According to hospital officials, the following names were the most popular ones at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital for 2021.

Top boy name – Jackson Runner-ups – Liam and Hudson

– Jackson Top girl name – Harper Runner-ups – Charlotte and Scarlett

In addition to providing the top names at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, officials also gave the top names for HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Top boy name – Liam Runner-ups – Landon, Jackson, Jack, Finley and Callan

– Liam Top girl name – Olivia Runner-ups – Evelyn and Felicity

Based on the information that the hospitals provided, Jackson nearly was the top name for both hospitals. There were no duplicates from the two hospitals for the girls’ names.

