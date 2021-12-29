What were the most common baby names in Green Bay? HSHS releases results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With just a few days left before the calendar turns to 2022, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay released the top baby names for 2021.
According to hospital officials, the following names were the most popular ones at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital for 2021.
- Top boy name – Jackson
- Runner-ups – Liam and Hudson
- Top girl name – Harper
- Runner-ups – Charlotte and Scarlett
In addition to providing the top names at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, officials also gave the top names for HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
- Top boy name – Liam
- Runner-ups – Landon, Jackson, Jack, Finley and Callan
- Top girl name – Olivia
- Runner-ups – Evelyn and Felicity
Based on the information that the hospitals provided, Jackson nearly was the top name for both hospitals. There were no duplicates from the two hospitals for the girls’ names.
For more information visit HSHS’s website.