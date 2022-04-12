GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A re-development plan has been proposed for the old Bertrand Sporting Goods store in downtown Green Bay.

According to officials, there is a proposal for the redevelopment of the former Bertrand Sporting Goods store on the 400 block of North Broadway. The store was closed back in 2014 after 80+ years in the sporting goods business.

The store even had collaborations with the Green Bay Packers. However, the site is being looked at for more commercial use. It will also reportedly get upgrades on the interior and exterior.

The building could reportedly have occupancy dates as soon as February 2023. The Barsan Corporation acquired the building back in January 2021.

The proposed plans include renovating the entire building into a class A retail and office space. As well as possibly adding additional stories if necessary. The total project is expected to cost around $2.5 million.

Photo courtesy of Barsan Corporation



The firm is also proposing a re-development of the 500 North Broadway block. Parking between the two projects could be underground or above ground, in addition to the existing on-street parking.

“These projects we are proposing represent the north entry to the rejuvenated Broadway corridor.” – Barsan Corporation President, Filip Barsan.